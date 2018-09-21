Kerala nun rape case: Prime accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal was arrested by the Kerala Police on Friday afternoon. The following development comes to light after it was reported that the Kerala police had summoned Franco Mulakkal to Crime Branch in Kochi for questioning the rape case.

Kerala nun rape case: As per reports, prime accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal was arrested by the Kerala Police on Friday afternoon. The following development comes to light after it was reported that the Kerala police had summoned Franco Mulakkal to Crime Branch in Kochi for questioning the rape case. In the complaint filed by the 44-year-old victim, the nun alleged that the Bishop had raped her 13 times over the period of two years from 2014 to 2016. The nun had claimed that most of the times it was unnatural sex.

UPDATING…

