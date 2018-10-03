The Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed the bail plea filed of Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal. In its order, the court cited the prima facie evidence against the bishop in the case to deny him bail. It further said that giving the accused bail would hamper the course of the investigation.

The accused had approached the high court after his bail application was dismissed by the bail application was dismissed by the magistrate’s court in Kottayam’s Pala in Kerala.

Some media reports have claimed that Jalandhar Franco Mulakkal is receiving VIP guests at the Pala sub-jail where he is currently lodged pending trial. Kanjirappally bishop Mar Mathew Arackal, Pala legislator KM Mani and auxiliary bishops Mar Jose Pulickal and Malankara Samuel Mar Irenios were among the VIP guests who recently paid a visit to the bishop.

In the complaint filed by the 44-year-old victim, the nun alleged that the Bishop had raped her 13 times over the period of two years from 2014 to 2016. The nun had claimed that most of the times it was unnatural sex.

