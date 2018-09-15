Indian laws prohibit revealing the identity of rape and sexual assault survivors and victims, but the inquiry commission instated by Missionaries of Jesus, a Church in Jalandhar, sided with the accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal and in an attempt to discredit the version of the Kerala nun, the commission on Friday released a picture in which she is sitting right next to the Jalandhar Bishop.

In the police complaint, the Kerala nun claimed that in the span of two years, she was raped 13 times by Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

Rape-accused Jalandhar Bishop Franco has been served notice to appear for interrogation on September 19 while a criminal case has been registered against Missionaries of Jesus for publishing a letter as well as a photo of the victim nun, said Harishankar, SP Kottayam. The case was registered by the Kuravilangadu police station in Kottayam district after the nun’s brother approached Deputy Superintendent of Police K Subhash, who heads the special investigation team, with the complaint, the police said.

Jalandhar Bishop Franco has been served notice to appear for interrogation on 19th Sept. A criminal case has been registered against Missionaries of Jesus for publishing a letter as well as a photo of the victim nun: Harishankar, SP Kottayam on Kerala nun rape case #Kerala pic.twitter.com/BGNvqeqxJh — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2018

Meanwhile, the victim’s brother has condemned the actions of the Missionaries of Jesus as “shameful” and involvement of the Vatican as “fake” news.

“It’s being discussed Vatican is getting involved but I feel it’s fake. It was said they make take 2-3 days to take action but if they want to take it before Pope, they could take it even today and if they do they’ll write and send it to concerned people,” he said.

Kochi: Joint Christian Council member Stephen Mathew continues with his hunger strike which enters 8th day today. Aloshi Joseph,member of Catholic Reformation Movement joins him in the indefinite hunger strike demanding arrest of Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping a #KeralaNun. pic.twitter.com/3KrsOrXLdE — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2018

The rape victim’s brother also made it clear that they have not received any letter regarding same and suspected that it might be the handiwork of the culprit and his team in order to weaken the spirit of the protesters in Kerala and other parts of the world.

In its latest statement, the Missionaries of Jesus further stressed that no rape victim will want to see the place where she was raped, but the nun has shifted from room number 12 to room number 19, which is right next to room number 20 where the entire incident allegedly happened. “She is still staying there,” the commission said.

Bishop Franco Mulakkal has been booked under Section 342, 376, 377 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

