Kerala nun rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal was sent to judicial custody till October 6 by Pala Judicial Magistrate Court on Monday. On Saturday, the former Bishop of Jalandhar was sent to police custody till September 24 after his bail application was dismissed by the magistrate’s court in Kottayam’s Pala in Kerala. During the court hearing, Kerala Police also revealed its remand report on the Bishop.

#WATCH Kottayam: Accused in #Kerala nun rape case, Bishop Franco Mulakkal produced before Pala Judicial Magistrate Court. pic.twitter.com/3UCH0OWYTh — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2018

In its remand report, the police said that Mulakkal went to the convent with the intention of sexually assaulting the victim. On May 5, 2014, he illegally confined her in room number 20 of the guest house at around 10:48 pm and subjected the victim to unnatural sex, the police added further. Kerala Police also revealed that the Bishop threatened the victim with dire consequences if she ever revealed the incident. Franco Mulakkal raped her on May 6, 2014, as well. As per the police report, between 2014 and 2016, the victim was subjected to rape and unnatural sex for 13 times in the same room.

