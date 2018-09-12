The Kerala Police investigating the 44-year-old nun rape case on Wednesday told the High Court that their preliminary investigation has revealed that the bishop abused his position and raped the nun on multiple occasions. Meanwhile, the brother of the Kerala nun has come out claiming that he was offered Rs 5 crore to withdraw his complaint against the accused Bishop Franco Mullakkal.

The Kerala Police investigating the 44-year-old nun rape case on Wednesday told the High Court that their preliminary investigation has revealed that the bishop abused his position and raped the nun on multiple occasions. This has come on the same day the Diocese of Jalandhar came in support of the bishop and questioned the nun’s motive terming her complaint as a vendetta.

As per the Church body, the 44-year-old nun has targeted the bishop because he reportedly started an investigation against her back in 2016 after a woman complained to church authorities that nun had an affair with her husband.

The Church body has further claimed that bishop was not staying at the Kerala convent on the day May 5, 2014 when the nun says she was raped for the first time.

The bishop had also claimed that the allegations against him were baseless. “I feel there are people who are against the Church. They are using these sisters. This is a conspiracy and several people are taking advantage of the situation, they are putting sisters at the forefront,” the accused bishop was quoted by ANI as saying.

With the controversy growing, many have questioned the delay in action on the part of the police. The nuns, those who have come out in support of the victim, have said that the authorities are deliberately delaying the action in the case as the accused Bishop belongs is not a layman.

In the police complaint, the Kerala nun claimed that in the span of two years, she was raped 13 times by the Bishop.

