Father Augustine Vattoly was warned by the apostolic administrator of Ernakulam-Angamaly for organising a protest against rape accused Bishop. Father Augustine Vattoly, who is the convenor of Save Our Sisters that is seeking justice for rape victim nun, had organised a dharna on November 14 at the Secretariat of Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram. The dharna was organised against the bail granted to Jalandhar Bishop and rape accused Franco Mulakkal. The protest also demanded a probe into the death of Kerala priest Kuriakose Kattuthara, who had reportedly testified against rape accused former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mullakal.

Mar Jacob Manathodath, the apostolic administrator of Ernakulam-Angamaly, in a letter to Father Vattoly, said that such actions by a priest will defame the church in public. He asked Father Vattoly to restrict himself from organising and attending the dharna and similar activities. He added that disobedience of his orders will incur ecclesiastical actions as per norms of Church law. Father Vattoly reportedly had coordinated the protest but didn’t participate.

The Kerala High Court had on October 15 granted bail to Bishop Franco Mulakkal. He has been accused of raping a nun multiple times. Franco Mulakkal had received a grand welcome when he reached the diocese of Jalandhar on October 26 following the approval of his bail plea by Kerala High Court.

The 44-year-old victim nun has alleged that she was raped 13 times by Bishop Franco Mulakkal over the period of two years from 2014 to 2016 during his visits to a convent in Kottayam. The Bishop, however, has denied the allegations.

