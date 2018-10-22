Kerala nun rape case: Father Kuriakose Kattuthara, who spoke against rape accuse Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mullakl was found dead on Monday at t. Mary's Church in Dasuya under mysterious circumstances. The following development surfaces after the accused, Franco Mullakal, said that that bail that he was granted last week was nothing less than a miracle.

Kerala priest Kuriakose Kattuthara, who had reportedly testified against rape accused former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mullakal, was found dead on Monday under the mysterious circumstances at St. Mary’s Church in Dasuya in Jalandhar. Soon after the matter was reported, concerned authorities rushed to the spot and initiated investigations. As per the media reports, the family of the deceased father suspects a conspiracy behind the death of the 67-year-old father. The cause behind Kattuthara is yet to be ascertained. As per reports, Kattuthara was known for raising his voice against Franco Mulakkal.

Commenting on the death reports of father Kattuthara, a police official connected with the investigation said the Father’s dead body was found inside the church premises on Monday morning. The officer further added that there were no injury marks on his body. During investigations, it was found that he had puked over the bed. The police also found several blood pressure medicines in his room. The police officer added that the investigations are underway to ascertain the reason behind his death. He also added that Father Kuriakose Kattuthara had testified against Mulakkal and had often voiced his opinions against the rape accused Jalandhar Bishop.

During an interview, Kattuthara had claimed that the sisters approached him and has sought his help against Franco Mulakkal. Talking to Mathrubhumi, he said that sisters refrained themselves from approaching the Kerala Police as they were scared of the Bishop and were well aware of his connections with the high and mighty. The deceased Father Kuriakose was a vocational trainer in Jalandhar. As per reports, he had also taught rape survivor nun and others. Commenting on the matter, the investigating police officer said that Father Kuriakose was one of the witnesses against the rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal in Kerala rape case.

It was found that he vomited over the bed. Blood pressure tablets were found at the spot. Investigation is underway. In our notice, no security was provided to him: AR Sharma, DSP Dasuya, on Father Kuriakose Kattuthara, witness in Kerala nun rape case, found dead pic.twitter.com/wot6nzxRwU — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2018

The reports of Father Kuriakose ‘s death surface a few weeks after he had alleged that he was constantly facing death threats by the church officials. He added he was being threatened because of his support to the rape survivor.

