Kerala nun rape case: The Kerala High Court on Monday granted bail to Bishop Franco Mulakkal who is the accused in Kerala nun rape case. However, the court has laid down the conditions that Bishop Franco Mulakkal should not enter Kerala and should surrender his passport before the court.

The Kerala High Court on Monday granted bail to Bishop Franco Mulakkal who is the accused in Kerala nun rape case. However, the court has laid down the conditions that Bishop Mulakkal should not enter Kerala and should surrender his passport before the court. This was Bishop Mulakkal’s second attempt at getting bail. Earlier on October 3, the court had denied him bail as Justice V Raja Vijayaraghavan observed that there was evidence against him.

Rape accused Mulakkal was sent to two weeks judicial custody till October 6 by Pala Judicial Magistrate Court on September 24. Mulakkal has been languishing in the Pala sub-jail since.

In its order, the court had cited the prima facie evidence against the bishop in the case to deny him bail. It further said that giving the accused bail would hamper the course of the investigation.

Mulakkal was arrested by the police on September 21, 87 days after a complaint was filed against him. In her complaint, the 44-year-old nun has alleged that the Bishop had raped her 13 times over the period of two years from 2014 to 2016. The nun also claimed that most of the times it was unnatural sex.

Kerala Police revealed that the Bishop allegedly confined her in room number 20 of the guest house at around 10:48 pm on May 5, 2014, and threatened the victim with dire consequences if she ever revealed the incident. Mulakkal raped her on May 6, 2014, as well.

Mulakkal, who heads the Roman Catholic Diocese in Jalandhar in Punjab, is the first bishop in the country to be jailed for rape.

A case was also registered against the Missionaries of Jesus for circulating the photograph of the rape victim.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More