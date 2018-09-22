Kerala Police revealed that Bishop Franco Mulakkal threatened the victim with dire consequences if she ever revealed the incident. Franco Mulakkal raped her on May 6, 2014, as well. As per the police report, between 2014 and 2016, the victim was subjected to rape and unnatural sex for 13 times in the same room.

Former Bishop of Jalandhar and accused in Kerala nun rape case, Franco Mulakkal, on Saturday was sent to police custody till September 24 after his bail application was dismissed by the magistrate’s court in Kottayam’s Pala in Kerala. During the court hearing, Kerala Police also revealed its remand report on the Bishop.

In its remand report, the police said that Franco Mulakkal went to the convent with the intention of sexually assaulting the victim. On May 5, 2014, he illegally confined her in room number 20 of the guest house at around 10:48 pm and subjected the victim to unnatural sex, the police added further.

Kerala Police also revealed that the Bishop threatened the victim with dire consequences if she ever revealed the incident. Franco Mulakkal raped her on May 6, 2014, as well. As per the police report, between 2014 and 2016, the victim was subjected to rape and unnatural sex for 13 times in the same room.

After the court dismissed Franco Mulakkal’s bail plea and permitted Kerala Police’s request of 3 days custody of him, the lawyer of the accused did not oppose the custody. However, the lawyer put forward a condition that Mulakkal’s blood samples and saliva must not be taken without his permission citing that it can be misused.

#WATCH Former Bishop of Jalandhar, Franco Mulakkal, being taken into police custody, at magistrate court in #Kerala's Kottayam. pic.twitter.com/GkbMiQKov1 — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2018

Earlier in the day, the lawyer of Franco Mulakkal had filed a bail plea before the court, a day after his arrest. But after a short hearing in the court, the plea was rejected.

Kottayam: Former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal being produced before a magistrate court in Pala in Kerala nun rape case. #Kerala pic.twitter.com/BtfUj9DK0D — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2018

On Friday, following three days of questioning, the police arrested Bishop Franco Mulakkal in connection. While speaking to media, Kottayam Superintendent of Police Hari Sankar said, “On basis of the evidence collected so far and the interrogation that continued for three days, we arrested Bishop Franco at 8 pm today in regard to the petition filed against him.”

“We are taking him for the medical examination. The subsequent investigation will continue and he’ll be produced before a magistrate court tomorrow morning,” Sankar added.

