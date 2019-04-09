The Special Investigation Team of Kerala Police was on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against Franco Mullakkal in the judicial magistrate court of Pala in Kottayam, a year after the former bishop of Jalandhar was accused of sexually assaulting a nun. This is the first time that a bishop has been tried in a court for a rape complaint filed by a nun.

The Special Investigation Team of Kerala Police was on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against Franco Mullakkal, a year after the former bishop of Jalandhar was accused of sexually assaulting a nun. This is the first time that a bishop has been tried in court for a rape complaint filed by a nun. The chargesheet was filed in the magistrate court in Pala in Kottayam.

Reacting to the new development, one of the nuns, who had sat on a dharna in Kochi demanding strong action against the accused, said that truth has finally prevailed. Sister Anupama said that after months of struggle, the case is finally coming to a logical conclusion.

The case dates back to 2016, when the 43-year-old nun lodged a police complaint against the bishop in Kochi, accusing him of raping her 13 times since 2014. However, due to the delay in police action against the powerful priest, five nuns had staged a dharna in Kochi. Following which, the Kerala government had formed a SIT to probe the case.

Mullakkal was finally arrested in September last year after several rounds of questioning. He, though, was granted bail after three weeks in judicial custody. It was alleged that there were attempts to silence the witnesses in the case. The High Court had to step in and ordered protection to main witnesses. Mullakkal was later on removed from the post. The agitating nuns had also written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to expedite the case.

Of the 83 witnesses in the case, statements of 10 main witnesses had been recorded by magistrates to prevent them from turning hostile.

