Kerala nun rape case: The brother of the Kerala nun on Wednesday slammed the accused Bishop and claimed that he was offered Rs 5 crore to withdraw his complaint against the accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

Coming out as a fresh development in the Kerala nun rape case, the brother of the Kerala nun on Wednesday slammed the accused Bishop and claimed that he was offered Rs 5 crore to withdraw his complaint against the accused Bishop Franco Mullakkal. The brother stated that Bishop Mulakkal’s relative along with two other priests went to one of his friends and said that they were ready to pay Rs 5 crore only if he withdraws his complaint. The in the police complaint, the nun claimed that Bishop Franco Mullakkal sexually abused her form 2014-2016.

Irked over the Kerala nun rape case, four nuns have been protesting in Kochi near the Kerala High Court over the delay in action against the accused Bishop. The fo0lloiwng protest has been called by the Joint Christian Council.

Bhima-Koregaon violence: Hearing on the fate of 5 under house arrest human rights activists in SC today

Slamming the administration and investigating authorities over the delay in action, the protesting nuns claimed that the authorities are deliberately delaying the action in the case as the accused Bishop belongs to a higher authority and is not a layman. In the police complaint, the Kerala nun claimed that in the span of two years, she was raped 13 times by the Bishop.

Hate speech case: Supreme Court asks Gorakhpur magistrate to pass order in case involving UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Meanwhile, refuting the claims made by the Kerala nun, the accused Bishop said that the allegations were not true. He further added that he is being targetted for the disciplinary action against the nun.

An MLA from Kerala, PC George hit out at the Kerala nun who had filed the complaint against the Bishop. PC George stated that 12 times she enjoyed it and the 13th time it became a rape.

Assam NRC: 70-year-old man commits suicide after son left out of final draft list

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More