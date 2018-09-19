Kerala nun rape case: Apart from Vaikom DySP, Kottayam SP Harishankar and Kochi range IG Vijay Sakhare will also be the part of five-member CID team. The accused Bishop Mulakka will be interrogated at the Crime Branch.

Kerala nun rape case: The accused Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal will be questioned by the Kerala Police today. Mulakkal who is accused of raping a 44-year-old nun for years, between 2014-2016, will be interrogated by a five-member CID team led by Vaikom DySP K Subhash. Apart from Vaikom DySP, Kottayam SP Harishankar and Kochi range IG Vijay Sakhare will also be the part of five-member CID team. The accused Bishop Mulakka will be interrogated at the Crime Branch. As per reports, this is the second time Franco Mulkkal will be interrogated by the investigating authorities in the nun rape case.

After his first interrogation, a Kerala Police team was questioned that why was the Bishop not arrested. The team headed by DSP K Subhash said that they had travelled to Jalandhar to question the Bishop. He added that the priest cooperated and said that they would return to his residence again if needed.

The following development comes to light just a few days after the rape-accused Bishop was served a notice and was asked to appear for interrogation on September 19 at Kerala Police Crime Branch. Later a case was also registered against the Missionaries of Jesus for circulating the photograph of the rape victim.

On Tuesday, Franco Mulakkal approached the Kerala High Court and sought anticipatory bail even before being interrogated. Refuting the charges levelled against him, Mulakkal said that it was a conspiracy against him by the people who are against the church.

