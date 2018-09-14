Missionaries of Jesus inquiry commission has released a statement saying that the picture was taken a day after the first time the Kerala nun was allegedly raped. It further said that the picture is just for the evidence and if it becomes public, it is not the congregation's responsibility.

The inquiry commission instated by Missionaries of Jesus, a Church in Jalandhar, continued its all-out attack against the rape victim nun on Friday and sided with the accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal. In a bid to discredit the version of the Kerala nun, the commission released a picture in which she is sitting right next to the Jalandhar Bishop. The picture is from a private function that was held on May 23, 2015.

The inquiry commission has released a statement saying that the picture was taken a day after the first time the nun was allegedly raped. It further said that the picture is just for the evidence and if it becomes public, it is not the congregation’s responsibility.

According to law, revealing the identity of a rape victim is a punishable offence which can lead to imprisonment and fine.

Further, in the statement, the commission questioned the credibility of the victim’s claims and asked whether she is actually going through the trauma that she has expressed in her complaint to the police.

The commission, which has been constituted by the Jalandhar Church to probe the Kerala nun rape case, stated that for every rape victim, meeting the offender after the incident is like dying, then how could the nun managed to travel with the Bishop over 20 times between 2014 and 2016.

It is clear that the complaint is backed by lies and is entirely fabricated, said the inquiry commission.

In its latest statement, the Missionaries of Jesus further stressed that no rape victim will want to see the place where she was raped, but the nun has shifted from room number 12 to room number 19, which is right next to room number 20 where the entire incident allegedly happened. “She is still staying there,” the commission said.

