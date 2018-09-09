Poonjar MLA PC George on Saturday triggered a huge controversy after he made a derogatory remark against the nun who has accused a bishop of the Roman Catholic Church of allegedly raping her. While addressing a press meet in Kottayam, Kerala MLA called the nun a 'prostitute' and questioned that why didn't she complained the abuse when it happened to her for the first time.

Poonjar MLA PC George on Saturday triggered a huge controversy after he made a derogatory remark against the nun who has accused a bishop of the Roman Catholic Church of allegedly raping her. While addressing a press meet in Kottayam, Kerala MLA called the nun a ‘prostitute’ and questioned that why didn’t she complained the abuse when it happened to her for the first time. He questioned that what will you call a nun who has sexual relations with someone from last two years. Coming to the conclusion of the case all by himself, the MLA said that no one has doubt that nun is a prostitute.

His description of victim’s character did not end here, he further added that the nun alleged that she has been raped for 13 times, but why did not she complain it for 12 times and it only became a rape the 13th time. His statement came at a time when the Kerala Police is facing a lot of pressure to arrest a Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulackal.

No one has doubt that the nun is a prostitute. 12 times she enjoyed it and the 13th time it is rape? Why didn't she complain the first time?: PC George, Kerala MLA (Independent) on the nun who levelled rape allegations against Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulackal. pic.twitter.com/Br2sxyhVgX — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2018

He said that a nun is supposed to be a virgin like the mother of Jesus and once she loses her virginity, there is no reason to call her nun. He further claimed that he is not trying to safeguard the Bishop but just highlighting that the nun is misusing the sexual abuse laws. Acting like a judge, George said that at first, he thought that the Bishop is despicable but after going through the case he realised that it was the nun who is creating trouble.

His statement has been condemned by several priests and nuns who have been protesting against the accused Bishop. However, George has also asked to cross-examine the three other nuns who have the same allegations against the Bishop.

It is not the first time that the MLA has come up with something like this. A couple of years ago, he made a similar remark against Malayalam actor who was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted. There are a few videos available on YouTube shared by Mathraubhumi news and Manorama news, where the MLA can be seen creating rucks at a toll plaza and brandishing pistol at the workers during an event.

