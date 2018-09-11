Kerala nun rape case: A movement against Kerala MLA PC George has started gaining pace on social media for calling the 44-year-old nun - a prostitute. Several social media users supporting the nun, who recently accused Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulacka of rape, have come out against George for ridiculing her during a press meet. Since then, the online protesters have been sharing a photo of George with cello tape stuck across his mouth.

A movement against Kerala MLA PC George has started gaining pace on social media where several people have been raising their voices against the MLA, who recently called a 44-year-old nun who has accused a Bishop of rape – a prostitute. Several social media users supporting the nun have come out against George with the hashtag #VaayaMoodedaPC (translates to shut your f*ed up mouth ). The controversy triggered on September 8, when the Independent MLA from Poonjar constituency in Kottayam district called the Kerala nun a “prostitute” during a press conference. Since then, the women have been sharing a photo of George with cello tape stuck across his mouth.

The people have also been sharing his controversial address along with the post. Besides this, the online protesters have also asked the people to send masking tapes to the MLA so that he can be stopped from continuously ridiculing women across the country. During the press conference, the MLA not only questioned the character of the nun but also dubbed her as a prostitute. Here are the Facebook posts that have been doing the rounds on social media:

He said that why the nun didn’t report the abuse when it happened to her for the first time. He further added that the nun alleged that she has been raped for 13 times, but according to him 12 times she enjoyed it and the 13th time it became a rape.

No one has doubt that the nun is a prostitute. 12 times she enjoyed it and the 13th time it is rape? Why didn't she complain the first time?: PC George, Kerala MLA (Independent) on the nun who levelled rape allegations against Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulackal. pic.twitter.com/Br2sxyhVgX — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2018

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court is proceeding the hearing into the case. On September 11, several protesters forced the police to arrest the Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulackal. Besides this, five nuns also came in support of the nun and raised their voices against the Kerala government’s inaction fearing the church. The nun has also got the support from National Commission for Women and other a few organisations.

On the contrary, the Missionaries of Jesus on Monday criticised five Kerala nuns who are protesting against the Kerala government. The complainant and the protesting nuns belong to the Missionaries of Jesus. In a statement, the nuns condemned the protesting nuns claiming their conscious doesn’t allow them to crucify an innocent soul based on the rape allegations by a nun.

