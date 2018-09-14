Shunning the accusations of the rape victim, who had alleged that Bishop Franco Mulakkal raped her 13 times over the period of two years, the Missionaries of Jesus Inquiry Commission stated that their findings in the case do not match with the statements given by the victim.

The high-profile rape case of a Kerala nun is deepening by the day and in the latest developments on Friday, Missionaries of Jesus Inquiry Commission have come up with their own version of incidents to defend the underfire Bishop Franco Mulakkal. While giving a clean chit to the Bishop, the commission said that the victim along with 9 others, including 5 nuns, conspired against the Jalandhar Bishop and framed him with wrongful intent.

The inquiry commission instated by Missionaries of Jesus came up with new findings in the Kerala nun rape case. The commission said that the victim along with 5 other nuns and 4 others formulated a conspiracy against the Bishop. It further said that the victim’s friend was handling the visitors’ register and they tampered with it. “Victim took control of the CCTV from Mother Superior,” alleged the inquiry commission.

Shunning the accusations of the rape victim, who had alleged that the Bishop raped her 13 times over the period of two years, the Missionaries of Jesus Inquiry Commission stated that their findings in the case do not match with the statements given by the victim.

“Jalandhar Bishop didn’t stay in Kuravilangad convent on May 5, 2014, as claimed in rape complaint by the nun. On May 23, 2015, they can be seen at a function with the Bishop in a photo,” the commission added.

After their claims, the commission concluded that their findings point to only one thing and that is there was no rape.

Later in the day, Punjab Police was spotted at the Bishop’s house in Jalandhar. However, the police said that they went to his residence for a regular check and they have had no communication with the Kerala Police yet.

