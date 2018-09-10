Poonjar MLA PC George on Saturday triggered a huge controversy after he called the victim a "prostitute". While addressing a press meet in Kottayam, Kerala MLA questioned that why didn't she complained the abuse when it happened to her for the first time.

National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma on Sunday slammed Kerala independent MLA PC George for his remarks regarding the victim nun, who has levelled rape allegations against Jalandhar Bishop.

Poonjar MLA PC George on Saturday triggered a huge controversy after he called the victim a “prostitute”. While addressing a press meet in Kottayam, Kerala MLA questioned that why didn’t she complained the abuse when it happened to her for the first time.

Sharma said she was ashamed of such lawmakers and that strict action will be taken against him. “I am ashamed of such lawmakers who are giving these statements instead of helping women. NCW has already taken up the matter and we will write to the DGP demanding strict action against him,” the NCW chief said.

I met her in person. She was protesting against the Bishop&demanding justice for herself.I've seen her being denounced by the church. She was denied basic facilities like ration&stipend: Rekha Sharma, NCW Chief on Kerala nun who levelled rape allegations against Jalandhar Bishop. pic.twitter.com/0kBwRpI8mj — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2018

Adding further, Sharma said that she has met the victim nun who is demanding justice for herself. “I met her in person. She was protesting against the Bishop and demanding justice for herself. I’ve seen her being denounced by the church. She was denied basic facilities like ration and stipend,” she said.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More