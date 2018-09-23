Kerala nun rape case: A nun who stood by the rape victim and questioned the Church authorities has reportedly been banned from performing church activities and has been relieved from her duties. A report by Malayalam media claimed that sister Lucy Kalappura has been banned from the Church.

The report adds that Sister Lucy Kalappura of Mananthavady diocese, Wayanad, has been banned from praying, attending worship service, offering holy communion and even teaching Bible to students.

The report claims that while the Sister was protesting near the Kochi High Court, she claimed that the Church should be prepared to correct themselves if there were any lapses on their part. he had further supported the nuns who were seeking justice in the case.

On Sunday morning, as she was on her way to offer prayers at the Church, she was made aware that she has been banned from performing church activities. Addressing media over the issue, she said that she hasn’t been served with an official notice, informing her about the same.

She added that she had been the part of the protest to support her fellow nun and did not say a word against the church. Reports suggest Sister Lucy is being punished for allegedly going against the Church, for taking a loan in order to buy a vehicle and also not following nun’s habit in public places.

