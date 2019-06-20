Tamil Nadu CMO rejected Kerala's offer to supply 20 lakh liter of drinking water to drought facing areas on Thursday. In a press release, Kerala CMO said Tamil Nadu government has turned down the offer saying that they don't need water for now.

The Kerala government on Thursday tried to help the neighboring state Tamil Nadu by offering supply of drinking water to the areas facing drought. According to the reports, the Chief Minister’s Office, in a statement, said, Kerala government offered 20 lakh litres of drinking water to the areas facing natural calamity but the offer was turned down by the by the Tamil Nadu government. A press release from CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s office said that they have received a reply from Tamil Nadu CMO saying that they don’t need water for now.

A day ago, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan had said that Tamil Nadu is facing a severe water crisis and state Govt had agreed to provide drinking water which can be transported through railways. But the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Office has replied that it wasn’t necessary.

On the other side, Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami stated that news channels have created an illusion of water scarcity. Palaniswami said it is true that lakes feeding Chennai have dried up but the government is taking all important steps to ensure drinking water supply.

