Thunder, the police dog who served in Explosives Detection Wing in Kerala Police at Kollam, died on Monday due to illness. The Kerala Police bid adieu to the loyal and braveheart dog and cremated him with full state honour. Thunder was admitted to the police department in 2009 and he served the force for more than 8 years.

As per police officer, Thunder was an expert in sniffing out explosives, and was one of the best police dogs department ever had.

Thunder got retired from his duties a few years ago and was staying Kerala Police’s old-age home for retired police dog Vishranthi, said reports. The dog was old and he died a natural death. Thunder was buried near Vishranthi with police honours.

The police force paid homage to the brave dog and a great teammate with flowers and force band. Thunder, a Labrador, was trained at the Kerala Police Academy and had joined the force in 2009.

At the cremation point, an officer said, he was the pride of the force. He sniffed out explosives from many places in Kollam district and helped police to eliminate many deadly attacks.

The service of a police dog is up to eight years. In 2011, Thunder had successfully sniffed out a bucket full of explosives and failed a terror attack which could have claimed many lives in Iravipuram. He was ranked in second position in the State police duty meet in 2012.

Earlier, retired police dogs were handed over to volunteer organisations, but after Vishtanthi was stared, retired dogs are kept there and state police funds it and takes care of it.

