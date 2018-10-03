The Kerala police registered a case against legislator MLA P.C. George for using derogatory remarks against the nun, who was raped by Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal. The complaint made by the nun mentioned George, saying he had insulted her and her family members at his residence during a presser.

George had said that there was something dubious about the nun filing a complaint after she was raped for the 13th time

The Kerala Police registered a case against Poonjar MLA, P.C. George on Monday, October 1, for abusing the nun, who was raped by Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal. As per media reports, he has been booked under section 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), who made derogatory remarks against the nun survivor during a press conference in Kottayam.

The complaint made by the nun mentioned George, saying he had insulted her and her family members at his residence during a presser. She also stressed on the word “prostitute” which was used by the MLA. In her complaint, she further said that due to all this she is going through a mental trauma.

George had said that there was something dubious about the nun filing a complaint after she was raped for the 13th time, while he was silent till the 12th time, as reported by The Week.

Earlier in September, 5 sisters of the Kuravilangad convent staged a protest outside the Kochi High Court seeking the arrest of the rape accused, Franco Mulakkal.

After the protest, MLS George in a presser slammed the rape survivor with offensive words and went on to shame her by calling her a prostitute before the cameras.

