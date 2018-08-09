20 people have been killed in landslides due to heavy rains across Kerala. Cochin Airport authorities have cancelled all arrivals fearing flooding of the runway. Kerala CM has sought help from the Army, Navy and NDRF to tackle the situation.

At least 20 people have died in Kerala after heavy rains lashed the state on Wednesday night. All arrival flights have been cancelled at the Cochin International Airport fearing flood on the runway. According to reports, water has been released from Cheruthoni dam, one of the largest arch dams in the continent, of the Idukki reservoir, stoking fears of the flood from Periyar as the water level will rise.

It is the first time in 26 years when the shutters of Idukki dam have been opened as the water level has inched close to full capacity. According to reports, 22 more dams have been opened due to increasing water levels.

Airport authorities have clarified that departure flights are not going to be affected but the arrivals have been suspended following fears of flooding. The decision was taken keeping in mind the flooding that took place back in 2013.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressed the media and said that Army, Navy, Coast Guard and NDRF teams have been called to tackle the situation. Vijayan also announced the cancellation of Nehru Trophy Boat Race following the incessant rains.

Flooding has been reported in several low-lying areas in the state. Due to heavy rainfall and resultant floods, a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has moved to Kozhikode for rescue operations. Two more NDRF teams have been sought from the centre for north Kerala.

Following the heavy rains, the Southern Naval Command (SNC) is on a high alert in Kerala to deal with any emergency situation. SNC has launched Op-Madad at Wayanad for care if Search and Rescue operation in flooded low lying areas of Ernakulam and Idukki districts due to the opening of the Cheruthoni/Idukki dam.

