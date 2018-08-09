Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Kerala CM Shri Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the situation arising due to floods in various parts of the state. The Prime Minister offered all possible assistance to those affected by flash flood destabilise normal life in the affected areas. PM Modi said, "We stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Kerala in the wake of this calamity."

Kerala rains: PM Modi assures all possible help to those affected in wake of this calamity

As monsoon rains continue in the state, the situation is becoming worse as the water level in rivers, reservoirs in Kerala continue to rise. Ahead of the inauguration of the Idukki reservoir, a third warning was issued earlier in the day to maintain the water level. On Thursday, one of the gates of the dam will be inaugurated.

In order to monitor the situation in Kerala, naval teams, Sea King Helicopter and other security teams have already been dispatched to affected areas to evacuate people.

Spoke to Kerala CM Shri Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the situation arising due to floods in various parts of the state. Offered all possible assistance to those affected. We stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Kerala in the wake of this calamity. @CMOKerala — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2018

Meanwhile, in order to deal with the situation, around 200 Army personnel have been deployed in place including Ayannkulu, Idukki and Wayanad while another 150 were directed towards Kozikode and Mallapuram.

Moreover, in order to help stranded people, search and rescue operations have been launched in low-lying areas of Ernakulum and Idukki districts. So far, around 22 people have lost their lives in amid heavy rainfalls in Kerala. According to the MeT department, forecast about heavy rainfall has been predicted in several districts of Kerala in the next 24 hours.

PM Modi assurance to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has come after earlier in the day he asked Centre for Army, Navy, Coast Guard and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) assistance mentioning that the situation is very serious in the state.

