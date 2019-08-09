Kerala rains: Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in Kerala. MeT has issued a red alert in four districts including Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad. The state is witnessed landslides and heavy downpour as people have advised to shift safer places.

At least 20 people died due to rain-related incidents in South India. From Kerala to Andhra Pradesh, gusty winds and landslides left huge destruction and affected the road and train transport in several states across the country. So far, 8 deaths have been reported from Kerala while three deaths in Tamil Nadu. In Wayanad, landslides have destructed the temple, church, scores of houses and vehicles.

Due to incessant rains, the Cochin International airport has suspended its operations for several hours as a precautionary measure. The MeT has issued a red alert in several districts after landslides and heavy rains wreaked havoc.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had also conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit Polavaram and Devipatnam regions. The water level in several areas has crossed the danger mark. He has announced a special relief of Rs 5,000 to each flood-affected family.

Kerala: Operations suspended at the Cochin International Airport till 11th August (Sunday), 3 pm. pic.twitter.com/eTueBv1500 — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2019

In Karnataka, thousands of people have been shifted to safer places and at least 9 people have lost their lives. The rescue and relief operation is currently going on. Among the worst is Belagavi district where 6 deaths have been reported. CM BS Yediyurappa had also visited the district. He has appealed people to donate for the cause as hundreds of od people have left homeless.

Kerala: A landslide occurred in Puthumala, Wayanad, yesterday. Rescue operations underway. More details awaited. #KeralaRain pic.twitter.com/zafdjYrujz — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2019

The worst-hit in South India is Kerala where both NDRF and the Army has swung into action. The authorities have started rescue operations in the state. Reports said several deaths including three people from Idukki, one each in Kannur, Palakkad and Thrissur and two in Wayanad died.

The authorities have suspended the exams related to Kerala Public Service Commission and various Universities across the state. Areas like Kannur, Wayanad, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kasaragod are facing crisis due to heavy rainfall.

NDRF, SDRF, Fire and Rescue Services personnel, have been deployed in several districts for rescue and relief operations.

