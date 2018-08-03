Kerala rape case: The victim in the rape case against Kerala Catholic priest Robin Vadakkuncheril backtracked her statement saying that she had consensual sex with the priest. Victim's mother has also denied any involvement of the 2nd accused Thankamma Nelliyani.

"She admitted that she had sexual intercourse with the priest, but it was not under threat. "

In a dramatic turn of events, the victim in the rape case against Kerala Catholic priest Robin Vadakkuncheril has retracted from her statement saying that she had consensual sex with the priest. The victim went on to add that she wanted to marry the accused priest. The twist in the tale didn’t end here, the victim’s mother has also turned hostile saying that she did not have any complaint against Vadakkuncheril.

The victim, in her statement given to the POSCO court in Thalassery said that she was not a minor when she had consensual sex with the accused.

“She admitted that she had sexual intercourse with the priest, but it was not under threat. She claimed that she had attained the age of consent when the incident happened. The victim told the court she wanted to marry the accused priest and sought the custody of her child,’ special prosecutor Beena Kaliyath was quoted as saying.

The mother of the victim also backtracked from her statement and refuted any role of the 2nd accused in the case, Thankamma Nelliyani and her daughter, a nun who has been listed as the sixth accused.

However, the Special prosecutor asserted that the victim was a minor as per records and the changed statements wouldn’t change the course of the trial.

Interestingly, the victim had earlier claimed otherwise and also took government compensation of Rs 2 lakh, given to minor rape victims.

The priest Vadakkuncheril and nine others were charged in the case last year. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has acquitted Tessy Jose, Hyder Ali and Ancy Mathew who were doctors and administrators respectively.

