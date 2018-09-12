Kerala Police on Wednesday summoned the rape accused senior Roman Catholic Bishop Franco Mullakkal to appear before them on September 19. The development has come after the police told the Kerala High Court that their preliminary investigation has revealed that the bishop abused his position and raped the nun on multiple occasions.

In the police complaint, the Kerala nun claimed that in the span of two years, she was raped 13 times by the Bishop

With the protests intensifying over the delay in action against a senior Roman Catholic Bishop Franco Mullakkal who is accused of raping a Kerala nun, the police have finally summoned him to appear before them on September 19. The development has come after the police told the Kerala High Court that their preliminary investigation has revealed that the bishop abused his position and raped the nun on multiple occasions.

However, as per the Church body, the 44-year-old nun has targeted the bishop because he reportedly started an investigation against her back in 2016 after a woman complained to church authorities that nun had an affair with her husband.

The Church body has further claimed that bishop was not staying at the Kerala convent on the day May 5, 2014 when the nun says she was raped for the first time.

Meanwhile, the brother of the Kerala nun has come out claiming that he was offered Rs 5 crore to withdraw his complaint against the accused Bishop Franco Mullakkal.

With the controversy growing, many had started to question the delay in action on the part of the police. The nuns, those who have come out in support of the victim, have said that the authorities are deliberately delaying the action in the case as the accused Bishop belongs is not a layman.

In the police complaint, the Kerala nun claimed that in the span of two years, she was raped 13 times by the Bishop.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More