After the landmark judgement by the Supreme Court that finally allowed the entry of women to the Sabarimala temple, the state government is setting up provisions for the unprecedented influx of women that the temple authorities are to see now. In his order, the Kerala CM said that separate toilets for women and female police personnel will be deployed to address the requirements of the female devotees that will attend the temple premises.

After the landmark judgement by the Supreme Court that finally allowed the entry of women to the Sabarimala temple, the state government is setting up provisions for the unprecedented influx of women that the temple authorities are to see now. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday issued an order after a high-level meeting to deal with the massive female devotees.

In his order, the Kerala CM said that separate toilets for women and female police personnel will be deployed to address the requirements of the female devotees that will attend the temple premises.

“Worshippers have to wait for 8-10 hours in long queues for darshan and women devotees also need to be prepared for the same. We cannot do anything. Those who are prepared to wait for hours in long queues only (they) need to come,” Devaswom minister Kadakmpally Surendran was quoted by India.com as saying.

But on being asked if any special provision will be added, Surendran said, there will be separate queues for women and separate washrooms and bathing ghats would be provided for them.

According to reports, the government has also asked the temple authorities to increase the darshan timings and pooja days keeping in mind the increase in the number of devotees.

As for the question of the crowd goes, as per the reports, online booking facilities will be introduced, the same model of digital booking is followed in the Tirupati temple.

Today’s high-level meeting was attended by Chief secretary Tom Jose, chief minister’s private secretary MV Jayarajan, Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) member KP Sankardas and DGP Loknath Behara.

WHAT WAS THE VERDICT?

A constitution bench comprising justices RF Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud, Indu Malhotra and Dipak Misra had ruled that women, irrespective of age, can enter Kerala’s Sabarimala temple. The bench observed that Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship (Authorisation of Entry) Rules, 1965 which authorised the restriction, violated the right of Hindu women to practice religion.

