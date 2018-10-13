While speaking to media on the Supreme Court's verdict on Sabarimala temple, Shiv Sena member Peringammala Aji said that a gathering of women activists will be called near the Pamba river. He further stressed that the gathering will be a suicide group which will be ready to sacrifice their lives if any woman dared to enter the Sabarimala temple.

Expressing anger at the Supreme Court’s order which allowed women to enter Sabarimala temple, the Kerala unit of the Shiv Sena on Saturday threatened to commit mass suicides if the temple authorities went ahead with the order. The Shiv Sena has planned a gathering of a suicide group, comprising of women only, near Pamba river on October 17 and 18. If any woman will attempt to enter the temple premises, the activists will commit suicide, the Shiv Sena said.

The Shiv Sena has been unrelenting in its stance against the apex court’s order which overturned the centuries-old custom that prohibited the entry of women of menstruating age. The top court said that the said custom at the shrine was not an essential religious practice and “the attribute of devotion to divinity cannot be subjected to the rigidity and stereotypes of gender”.

However, the Shiv Sena’s warning has apparently not gone down well with the masses as they have reacted angrily on social media. Some have called the Shiv Sena leader as a mysogynist while some have called his threat an outright bluff. Here are some of our top picks from Twitter:

This is not the way to protest.why should they commit suicide.Go to court — Meenakshi (@meenamouli) October 13, 2018

And my education says kerala has highest literacy — Dora (@sneha998855) October 13, 2018

Cowards are once again using women as a tool to propagate thier patriarchy. — Mukesh (@Mukesde7) October 13, 2018

Very good I would love to see the video of you people jumping. Please there shouldn't be any rescue team. — Humanity (@sweek24) October 13, 2018

I really wish to see an army of women with all weapons in their hands marching to enter the temple. Do it women. #supportwomen — Humanity (@sweek24) October 13, 2018

Yet another show in gender inequality @peringammalaaji @shivsenakerala — Moncy Kurian (@MoncyKurian) October 13, 2018

How dare you !

If you wanna suicide then you die na why telling others to do the same.

Moron ! — nikhil shyamsukha (@nikilshyamsukha) October 13, 2018

You must show your followers how to suicide and set example as a leader — Jai_Hind (@PPR_IND) October 13, 2018

This is not a good way to express your protest. This is condemnable. — Narendra Kumar (@nkbehara) October 13, 2018

Ok what if they enter on 19th or 21st? — AK (@CousinMose_) October 13, 2018

