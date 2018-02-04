The Kerala Assembly speaker has got Rs. 45,000 for the glasses and Rs. 4,900 for the frame reimbursed by the state government. Sources added that, all the medical bills submitted were genuine as in order to get his arthritis cured, the minister had recently undergone an expensive ayurvedic treatment outside Kerala. Apart from the costly spectacles, the minister also claimed a medical reimbursement of over Rs 4 lakh which included the medical bills of his son, daughter and mother.

According to the recent information revealed by Right To Information (RTI) documents, Kerala Assembly speaker Sreeramakrishnan dons spectacles worth Rs 49,900. As per reports, the Assembly speaker has got Rs. 45,000 for the glasses and Rs. 4,900 for the frame reimbursed by the state government. The following controversy comes to light after the Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja sported spectacles worth Rs. 28,000. Reacting to the reports, the minister claimed that his doctor advised him to buy a costly lens in order solve the problem.

Apart from the costly spectacles, the minister also claimed a medical reimbursement of over Rs 4 lakh which included the medical bills of his son, daughter and mother. According to sources, all the medical bills submitted were genuine as in order to get his arthritis cured, the minister had recently undergone an expensive ayurvedic treatment outside Kerala. Meanwhile, reacting to the reports of expensive spectacles the Assembly speaker said, “The doctor said my eye problem could be solved only (by) using the costly lens. Hence, there was no choice for me. However, I have opted for a less expensive frame, which was my choice”.

As per the Member of Kerala Legislative Assembly (Medical Facilities) Rules, 1994, the Speaker and MLAs and their immediate family are entitled to reimbursement of their medical bills also there is no specific cap on the amount that can be reimbursed. As per reports, the RTI activist V Binu told the media that it’s unfortunate that the Speaker, who has to ensure clearing of medical bills of the 140 legislators, himself, has not shown any restraint in spending taxpayers’ money. The reports of Kerala minister donning expensive spectacles comes just a few hours after the Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac asked ministers to avoid foreign tours and expensive vehicles while presenting the budget.