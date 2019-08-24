On Saturday early morning, fire broke out at cricketer Sreesanth’s Kochi residence. The incident happened he was not present at his house, but his wife and kids were there.

A fire broke out at cricketer Sreesanth’s house in Kerala’s Kochi on Saturday, said reports. It is said that the fire gutted a hall and bedroom on the ground floor of cricketer’s house. The incident reportedly took place at around 2 am. Reports say at the time of the incident, Sreesanth was not present at his house but his wife and kids were there on the first floor along with two house helpers.

After being informed, a team of firefighters quickly reached Sreesanth’s house and doused the fire. Reports added that his family members were rescued the firefighters by breaking the glass door on the first floor of the house.

Their neighbors had also called the police control room after they saw smoke and flames coming out of Sreesanth’s house.

Kerala: A fire broke out at cricketer Sreesanth's house in Edappally, Kochi, earlier today. A room was gutted in it. No injuries have been reported.

Sreesanth who is currently serving a ban imposed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over a ball-tampering incident in the Indian Premier League (IPL). At that time, Sreesanth was a part of Rajasthan Royals (RR). The right-arm pacer has served the national team for several years. After the 2013 IPL spot-fixing incident, the cricket governing body had awarded him a lifetime ban and later it was reduced to 7 years in August 2019.

As per the reports, he might get relief from his ban early by next month and likely to end his career by playing the game again in blue colour jersey. In his international career, Sreesanth has taken 75 wickets off 53 ODIs. While in 27 Tests he has dismissed 87 batsmen.

