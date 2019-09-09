Kerala toddler falls from moving SUV, survives miraculously: An infant fell off a moving SUV in the middle of a Kerala forest and her parents did not have any idea of it, reports said on Monday. The one-year-old girl sustained minor injuries on her head and was rescued by personnel of the state forest department.

Kerala toddler falls from moving SUV, survives miraculously: In a bizarre incident that took place on Sunday, an infant fell out of a moving SUV in the middle of a Kerala forest and her parents did not have any idea of it, reports said on Monday. The one-year-old girl sustained minor injuries on her head and was rescued by personnel of the state forest department. The reports said that the incident took place at around 10 pm on September 8. The Indian Express reported that the incident was reported from the forest checkpoint at Rajamala. It is a part of the Eravikulam wildlife sanctuary near the popular hill station of Munnar.

The reports said that the parents of the baby girl were returning home after offering prayers at a temple in Palani in Tamil Nadu. The baby was sitting on her mother’s lap when the jeep took a turn and the baby fell off the moving car. However, the family did not realize the same and traveled on for near 50 kilometers. After the parents reached home at around 12:30, they found their child was missing. The parent soon filed a complaint at the Vellathooval police station.

#WATCH Kerala: A one-year-old child falls out of a moving car in Munnar region of Idukki district. The girl child was later rescued and handed over to the parents. (08.09.2019) pic.twitter.com/tlI7DtsgxU — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2019

Meanwhile, the forest officials had spotted the child in CCTV footage and rushed the place to save her. The officials provided her with first-aid and then shifted her to a nearby hospital. The girl was then handed over the local police, who then informed her parents.

It has been reported that the girl fell out of the moving vehicle as her mother had dozed off while taking the baby in her lap. The forest officials called it a miraculous escape as the spot, the infant was found crawling, is infamous of attack by wild animals and is surrounded by forests.

