Women activist Rehana Fathima was arrested on Tuesday by Kerala Police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through one of her Facebook posts. A case was registered on October 30 against her wherein she was accused of insulting Lord Ayyappa in her Facebook post. The case was filed by Sabarimala Samrakshana Samithi, one of the fringe groups that claim to fight for upholding the traditions of Sabarimala shrine.

Earlier, on November 16, her anticipatory bail was dismissed by Kerala High Court. She was booked under Section 295A of IPC (outraging religious feelings). Dismissing the bail plea, the court directed that the police can take appropriate steps in the case.

Worth mentioning is that Rehana is the activist who set off a political storm after she along with a woman journalist tried to enter the Ayyappa shrine amid the ongoing protest over Supreme Court’s judgement to allow women of all ages to enter the shrine.

Though Fatima was not able to enter the shrine, her attempt led Kerala Dewaswom Minister calling out activist saying that Temple was no such place for such acts.

After her failed attempt to enter Sabarimala, even the Muslim body of the state had asked the Ernakulam Central Muslim Jama’ath to revoke her family’s Mahallu membership.

In March this year, Fathima had made headlines due to her protest against comments of a professor in Kozhikode who had made a vulgar remark on women, saying women should cover their watermelon-like breasts. Protesting over the remarks, Fathima had shared her picture with watermelons covering her breasts. Her photo was taken down after threats and trolls on social media.

