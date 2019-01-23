Ticket buyers are advised to match their ticket number with the results published on the two websites -- www.keralalotteries.com and www.keralalotteryresult.net -- and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days to claim the prize amount they have won.

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries (DKSL), owned by the Government of Kerala, announced results of Xmas New Year bumper 2019 BR65 lottery/ Kerala Bumper lottery on Wednesday. Ticket number EW 213957 won the bumper first prize worth Rs 6 crore. Currently, the lottery results are available on www.keralalotteryresult.net and www.keralalotteries.com.

The MRP of each ticket was Rs 200 and a total of 72 lakh tickets were sold. The tickets were available in series – CH, RI, ST, MA, SN, EW, YE and AR. According to reports, the lucky draw event to select the winner for the lottery contest began at the Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram at 2 pm on Wednesday.

In 1967, a lottery department was set up in Kerala for the first time in India. The then Finance Minister of Kerala P K Kunju Sahib had envisaged revenue from the sale of lotteries as a major source of non-tax revenue for the state, at the same time providing a stable income source for the poor and the common.

1st Prize:

(Rs 60,000,000)

EW 213957 (Kollam)

2nd Prize

(Rs 1,000,000/- each)

CH 296916 (Kannur)

CH 393536 (Thrissur)

RI 208872 (Idukki)

RI 221406 (Wayanand)

ST 377681 (Wayanand)

ST 422946 (Kozhikode)

MA 175185 (Thrissur)

MA 357167 (Idukki)

SN 298451 (Kottayam)

SN 310791 (Ernakulam

120870 (Ernaculam)

EW 394635 (Thiruvananthapuram)

YE 117262 (Thrissur)

YE 219818 (Thrissur)

AR 160642 (Thrissur)

AR 457121 (Thrissur)

3rd Prize

(Rs 500,000/-)

CH 240465 (Kasargode)

CH 497430 (Kasargode)

RI 286918 (Palakkad)

RI 4144Thiruvananthapuramuram)

ST 179427 (Thiruvananthpuram)

ST 195451 (Thrissur)

MA 297554 (Kannur)

MA 442284 (Palakkad)

SN 377359 (Wayanand)

SN 450040 (Thiruvananthpuram)

EW 223300 (Kannaur)

EW 434559 (Kottayam)

YE 404711 (Kottayam)

YE 406786 (Kozhikode)

AR 174222 (Palalkkad)

AR 413793 (Thiruvananthpuram)

4th Prize

Rs 100,000/-

76330

5th Prize

(Rs 5,000/- each)

0079 0239 0355 0929 1666

2059 2310 2474 2527 2995

3148 3673 3692 3853 4241

4455 4679 5254 5527 5634

5769 6186 6208 6416 6524

6677 6857 7218 7303 7435

7505 7672 7886 8737 9467

6th Prize

(Rs 2,000/- each)

0845 1003 1355 1436 1699

2097 2223 2296 2605 2781

3110 3454 3675 3732 4367

4390 4546 4713 4846 4965

5923 6044 6484 6520 6750

7515 7611 7919 8059 8375

8396 8525 9010 9387 9469

9548 9764 9861 9866

7th Prize

(Rs 1,000/- each)

0380 0701 1015 1061 1063

1224 2005 2161 2275 2866

2921 2973 3564 3696 3804

4020 4321 4723 5064 5497

6054 6059 6145 6146 6168

6214 6356 6385 6634 6735

6742 6882 7076 7461 7809

8141 8175 8463 8546 8662

8866 8868 8870 9229 9306

9462 9516 9627 9767 9903

9974

8th Prize

(Rs 500/- each)

0053 0122 0197 0372 0376

0545 0664 0835 0918 0957

1008 1116 1164 1288 1419

1573 1642 1733 1785 1793

1794 1903 1905 2032 2303

2341 2492 2647 2725 2851

3073 3079 3246 3359 3619

3752 3902 3987 4130 4150

4252 4375 4420 4472 4487

4504 4925 4967 5009 5096

5137 5166 5246 5493 5588

5598 5641 5675 5729 5744

5877 5985 6025 6089 6161

6178 6194 6236 6252 6360

6406 6518 6551 6596 7029

7031 7327 7328 7490 7506

7548 8101 8154 8164 8323

8439 8471 8597 8799 8816

8920 9197 9233 9266 9313

9333 9335 9806 9927 9967

Consolation Prize:

(Rs 100,000/- each)

CH 213957, RI 213957, ST 213957, MA 213957, SN 213957, YE 213957, AR 213957







