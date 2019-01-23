The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries (DKSL), owned by the Government of Kerala, announced results of Xmas New Year bumper 2019 BR65 lottery/ Kerala Bumper lottery on Wednesday. Ticket number EW 213957 won the bumper first prize worth Rs 6 crore. Currently, the lottery results are available on www.keralalotteryresult.net and www.keralalotteries.com.
The MRP of each ticket was Rs 200 and a total of 72 lakh tickets were sold. The tickets were available in series – CH, RI, ST, MA, SN, EW, YE and AR. According to reports, the lucky draw event to select the winner for the lottery contest began at the Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram at 2 pm on Wednesday.
Ticket buyers are advised to match their ticket number with the results published on the two websites and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days if they have won the prize amount.
In 1967, a lottery department was set up in Kerala for the first time in India. The then Finance Minister of Kerala P K Kunju Sahib had envisaged revenue from the sale of lotteries as a major source of non-tax revenue for the state, at the same time providing a stable income source for the poor and the common.
1st Prize:
(Rs 60,000,000)
EW 213957 (Kollam)
2nd Prize
(Rs 1,000,000/- each)
CH 296916 (Kannur)
CH 393536 (Thrissur)
RI 208872 (Idukki)
RI 221406 (Wayanand)
ST 377681 (Wayanand)
ST 422946 (Kozhikode)
MA 175185 (Thrissur)
MA 357167 (Idukki)
SN 298451 (Kottayam)
SN 310791 (Ernakulam
120870 (Ernaculam)
EW 394635 (Thiruvananthapuram)
YE 117262 (Thrissur)
YE 219818 (Thrissur)
AR 160642 (Thrissur)
AR 457121 (Thrissur)
3rd Prize
(Rs 500,000/-)
CH 240465 (Kasargode)
CH 497430 (Kasargode)
RI 286918 (Palakkad)
RI 4144Thiruvananthapuramuram)
ST 179427 (Thiruvananthpuram)
ST 195451 (Thrissur)
MA 297554 (Kannur)
MA 442284 (Palakkad)
SN 377359 (Wayanand)
SN 450040 (Thiruvananthpuram)
EW 223300 (Kannaur)
EW 434559 (Kottayam)
YE 404711 (Kottayam)
YE 406786 (Kozhikode)
AR 174222 (Palalkkad)
AR 413793 (Thiruvananthpuram)
4th Prize
Rs 100,000/-
76330
5th Prize
(Rs 5,000/- each)
0079 0239 0355 0929 1666
2059 2310 2474 2527 2995
3148 3673 3692 3853 4241
4455 4679 5254 5527 5634
5769 6186 6208 6416 6524
6677 6857 7218 7303 7435
7505 7672 7886 8737 9467
6th Prize
(Rs 2,000/- each)
0845 1003 1355 1436 1699
2097 2223 2296 2605 2781
3110 3454 3675 3732 4367
4390 4546 4713 4846 4965
5923 6044 6484 6520 6750
7515 7611 7919 8059 8375
8396 8525 9010 9387 9469
9548 9764 9861 9866
- 7th Prize
(Rs 1,000/- each)
0380 0701 1015 1061 1063
1224 2005 2161 2275 2866
2921 2973 3564 3696 3804
4020 4321 4723 5064 5497
6054 6059 6145 6146 6168
6214 6356 6385 6634 6735
6742 6882 7076 7461 7809
8141 8175 8463 8546 8662
8866 8868 8870 9229 9306
9462 9516 9627 9767 9903
9974
8th Prize
(Rs 500/- each)
0053 0122 0197 0372 0376
0545 0664 0835 0918 0957
1008 1116 1164 1288 1419
1573 1642 1733 1785 1793
1794 1903 1905 2032 2303
2341 2492 2647 2725 2851
3073 3079 3246 3359 3619
3752 3902 3987 4130 4150
4252 4375 4420 4472 4487
4504 4925 4967 5009 5096
5137 5166 5246 5493 5588
5598 5641 5675 5729 5744
5877 5985 6025 6089 6161
6178 6194 6236 6252 6360
6406 6518 6551 6596 7029
7031 7327 7328 7490 7506
7548 8101 8154 8164 8323
8439 8471 8597 8799 8816
8920 9197 9233 9266 9313
9333 9335 9806 9927 9967
Consolation Prize:
(Rs 100,000/- each)
CH 213957, RI 213957, ST 213957, MA 213957, SN 213957, YE 213957, AR 213957
