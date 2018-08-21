Over the last two weeks, the incessant rain in Kerala created havoc in the city resulted in killing at least 200 and displacing over 10 lakh. Creating a massive destruction in the city, the unexpected crisis left several localities numb. However, it’s the efforts of fishermen who turned out to be the unsung heroes during the natural calamity. Responding to the crisis first, hundreds of fishermen rushed to the affected areas – Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts with their boats.
Undoubtedly, the efforts are commendable and the netizens are bowing down in respect on the social media.
The government roped in the fishermen as the shutter and dams were to be opened when the water level reached the maximum capacity.
Talking about the fishermen’s efforts, one of the locals said that fishermen went to places where other people or even the forces conducting rescue operations could not go.
Further elaborating on the routine followed by the fishermen during the crisis, another local added that the fishermen started around 6 am, rowed through the day and returned late in the evening. They packed food for the marooned men and women, brought them out of buildings and fed them.
Even the Chief Minister Pinarya Vijayan has saluted the ‘rowing men’ of the city. Similarly, stating the fishermen as the biggest heroes, Union Minister KJ Alphons said that they came in 600 and are rescuing people. Even the state government decided to pay Rs. 3,000 per day for their work and an additional amount for any damage to their boats.
However, refusing to accept the compensatory money a fisherman Khais Mohammed from Fort Kochi said that they were happy to hear the kind words of praise from the Chief Minister. But they didn’t want money for saving lives.
The rescue operation is still underway in Kerala. Even the Kerala Water Authority and Kerala State Electricity Board are trying to restore water and power supply in many affected areas.