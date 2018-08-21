After an unrelenting rain in Kerala over the last few weeks, there is no end to the mass destruction in the city. But it's fishermen who are turning out to be the unsung heroes whose efforts are worth-praising.

Over the last two weeks, the incessant rain in Kerala created havoc in the city resulted in killing at least 200 and displacing over 10 lakh. Creating a massive destruction in the city, the unexpected crisis left several localities numb. However, it’s the efforts of fishermen who turned out to be the unsung heroes during the natural calamity. Responding to the crisis first, hundreds of fishermen rushed to the affected areas – Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts with their boats.

Undoubtedly, the efforts are commendable and the netizens are bowing down in respect on the social media.

Fisherman > Superman, Spiderman, Batman, Heman, and all other mans put together! (for a Keralite today)#KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/w8ENJwoaaP — Salil Ravindran (@salilravindran) August 20, 2018

Name : unknown

Address : unknown

But people like this, whom we call as "just fishermen" saved thousands of lives in Kerala during flood. #KeralaFloods #KeralaFloodRelief pic.twitter.com/tGgxptKO3H — Lajo Jose (@lajojose) August 19, 2018

REAL HEROES DON’T WEAR MASKS. We call them “fisherman” but they are “Superman”. Some of them traveled 120 kms to Chengannur to save lives of people stranded, facing death,due to the deluge. Take a bow 🙏🙏🙏❤️✊ #KeralaFloods #KeralaFloodRelief #KeralaRains pic.twitter.com/AOhANVMA4t — Rajiv B Menon (@crypticrajiv) August 19, 2018

There was no Captain America, There was no Iron Man, There was no Thor, There was no Superman or Batman either. There was only Fishermen. Our guardian angels ❤️ Time to design few T shirts with the logo.Buyers on demand 😎 #KeralaFloods #KeralaFloodRelief pic.twitter.com/ym5gGv9iIt — Do For Kerala (@urstrulyadhil) August 20, 2018

It's during times of great distress that you get to show what you are made of. You can be a disgusting gutter sanghi. Or you can choose to be like the hero fishermen of Kerala#KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/j6WUKXT71Y — Sankar Das #RebuildKerala (@mallucomrade) August 19, 2018

Hats off to the real heroes of this rescue effort….the Fishermen of Kerala.

They brought all their boats and launched a massive coordinated evacuation. No one asked them, no one funded them…they just did it!.#KeralaFloodRescue pic.twitter.com/WG5BOxYR1G — Dr. Ashley Jacob (@DrAshleyJacob) August 20, 2018

The real heros of Kerala #Fishermen 😍

They had the eminent role here…! They had changed the mode of rescue mission in last 3 days using their boats. while the Rss men in kerala had also changed their kakhi trouser, but not their thoughts. 🙂 #RSSinKERALA pic.twitter.com/euK8Il78dr — Das Capital (@niravuparambil) August 20, 2018

The government roped in the fishermen as the shutter and dams were to be opened when the water level reached the maximum capacity.

Talking about the fishermen’s efforts, one of the locals said that fishermen went to places where other people or even the forces conducting rescue operations could not go.

Further elaborating on the routine followed by the fishermen during the crisis, another local added that the fishermen started around 6 am, rowed through the day and returned late in the evening. They packed food for the marooned men and women, brought them out of buildings and fed them.

Even the Chief Minister Pinarya Vijayan has saluted the ‘rowing men’ of the city. Similarly, stating the fishermen as the biggest heroes, Union Minister KJ Alphons said that they came in 600 and are rescuing people. Even the state government decided to pay Rs. 3,000 per day for their work and an additional amount for any damage to their boats.

However, refusing to accept the compensatory money a fisherman Khais Mohammed from Fort Kochi said that they were happy to hear the kind words of praise from the Chief Minister. But they didn’t want money for saving lives.

The rescue operation is still underway in Kerala. Even the Kerala Water Authority and Kerala State Electricity Board are trying to restore water and power supply in many affected areas.

