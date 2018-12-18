Keralite Rajesh Subramaniam appointed CEO of FedEx Express: Fifty-two-year-old Subramaniam currently oversees all aspects of the company's marketing and communications efforts globally including advertising, brand and reputation, product and business development, digital access, e-commerce, retail marketing, and corporate strategy.

Keralite Rajesh Subramaniam has been appointed as the president and CEO of US-based global courier delivery services company FedEx Express. Fifty-two-year-old Subramaniam will take the helm January 1, 2019, after David Cunningham retires after a 36-year career at FedEx. According to the company, Subramaniam currently oversees all aspects of the company’s marketing and communications efforts globally including advertising, brand and reputation, product and business development, digital access, e-commerce, retail marketing, and corporate strategy.

Brie Carere will succeed Subramaniam as EVP, chief marketing and communications officer. Subramaniam is responsible for the first-ever global brand campaign that gave FedEx a new identity, and a significant expansion of the company’s global product portfolio.

Raj Subramaniam has been named FedEx Express President & CEO, effective 1/1/2019. Subramaniam replaces David Cunningham, who is retiring after a 36-year career at FedEx.

After joining the marketing team in Memphis in 1991, Subramaniam went to Hong Kong where he oversaw Marketing in Asia-Pacific. He then took over as President of FedEx Express in Canada. Then he moved back to the US as Senior vice president of Marketing and Communications for FedEx Services.

Subramaniam was born in Trivandrum and received an undergraduate degree in Chemical Engineering from The Indian Institute of Technology. Apart from that, He earned two postgraduate degrees from Syracuse University and an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin.

