Kerala has emerged as the best-governed state in the country for the third time in a row, as per the Public Affairs Index 2018 released by the think tank Public Affairs Centre (PAC) in Bengaluru. Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka and Gujarat followed Kerala among the top 5 states delivering good governance, as per the report.

While on the other hand, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar ranked the lowest on the PAL, highlighting higher social and economic inequalities in the state.

The states were divided into 2 categories, large and small, on the basis of their population. States with more than 2 crore population were considered large.

Among smaller states, Himachal Pradesh topped the list, followed by Goa, Mizoram, Sikkim and Tripura which figured among the top five states with good governance.

Nagaland, Manipur and Meghalaya were ranked at the bottom of the index among small areas.

The report released annually since 2016, examines governance performance in the states through a data-based framework, ranking them on social and economic development that they provide.

Founded in 1994, by Indian economist and scholar late Samuel Paul, the think tank works in order to create support for the demand for better governance in the country.

“As a young country with growing population, India needs to assess and address its developmental challenges,” Chairman of PAC, K. Kasturirangan, was quoted by Indian Express as saying.

“The index provides a multi-dimensional and comprehensive matrix that attempts to capture the complexities of governing the plural and diverse people of this sub-continent,” another Senior fellow at PAC, CK Mathew, was quoted by Indian Express as saying.

