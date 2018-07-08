In a major breakthrough, the local Crime Branch on Sunday arrested 3rd main accused of Dhule lynching incident from Maharashtra's Wadsa. So far, 26 people have been arrested in the case.

The Local Crime Branch on Sunday arrested 3rd main accused of Dhule lynching incident from Maharashtra’s Wadsa. The 35-year-old was on the run after the shocking incident, in which 5 people were lynched to death on suspicion of child abductors in Rainpada village of Dhule district on July 1. So far, 26 people have been arrested in the case. Following the incident, family members of the victims took to streets and protest against the authorities, demanding justice.

In the investigation, the police found that Dhule mob wanted to burn bodies of 5 people who were lynched on suspicion of child abductors.

Speaking on the matter, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that it was “very sad” that five people lost their lives in Dhule district only because of rumors and sought stronger measures by social media platforms to check their spread.

The government recently told the social messaging platform WhatsApp to curb fake messages, citing investigation which says disinformation and provocative messages on WhatsApp played a major role in instigating violence.

The Union Information and Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad recently said that social messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter should remain accountable, responsible and vigilant.

However, the minister in the Modi government appreciated the WhatsApp as the leading social media platform had made changes to its setting, now a group admin can decide who can send messages.

Earlier, the Supreme Court said that states are bound to check incidents of mob lynchings. The apex court’s reaction came in the wake of rising mob lynching incidents. The central government asked the state government and union territories to take precautionary measures against rising mob lynching incidents.

