The Bharatiya Janata Party will hold its Parliamentary panel meeting today at Ambedkar Bhavan in New Delhi, according to sources cited by ANI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the meeting. BJP National President JP Nadda is likely to lead the party leaders in giving a rousing welcome to PM Modi at the meeting. PM Modi had been a star campaigner for the BJP”s election campaign in all five states that underwent polling this year.

As per the sources, PM Modi can also address the BJP leaders in the meeting. The meeting comes just days after BJP’s massive victory in assembly elections of four states. Earlier on Monday, PM Modi was given a rousing welcome by BJP MPs in Lok Sabha on the first day of the second part of the Budget Session with chants of “Modi, Modi.”



The party has appointed central observers and co-observers for the elections of leaders of the legislative party in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa Assembly. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been appointed as the Central observer for Uttar Pradesh, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for Uttarakhand. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been appointed Central observer for Manipur while Kiren Rijiju is co-observer. For Goa, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has been made the Central observer.

Moreover, BJP Uttarakhand chief Madan Kaushik and the state’s incumbent CM Pushkar Singh Dhami are expected to meet BJP National President JP Nadda in the national capital today.

