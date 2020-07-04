YSRCP president and Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has chosen three of his closest aides and entrusted them with the responsibility of handling the party affairs in three regions of the state namely Northern Andhra, Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra. Rajya Sabha MP and YSRCP National General Secretary, V.Vijay Sai Reddy , TTD chairman and senior leaders YV Subba Reddy and Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy see known to be close aides of Andhra Pradesh CM, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Similar to popular belief , the party rolled out key posts to these senior leaders. While chartered accountant turned politician Vijay Sai Reddy has been given the responsibility to handle party affairs in the key districts of North Andhra Visakhapatnam and Vizainagaram which became all the more important since the Government announced its decision to shift the executive capital to Visakhapatnam.

Since Vijay Sai Reddy has already been doing a lot of developmental work based out of Visakhapatnam from Covid 19 awareness camps to Investment summits . The port city is going to centre of administation soon and its the biggest city in Andhra Pradesh.

Also read: YSRCP seeks disqualification of rebel MP, Vijay Sai Reddy says he gives up membership voluntarily

Also read: Andhra Pradesh: Murdered fisherman’s wife seeks justice, arrest of former TDP minister

These districts which are usually said to be bastions of opposition TDP, handling them is not easy job for Vijay Sai Reddy thats why he travels every nook and corner of them to run as YSRCP bastions. Not only these district responsibilities for the party, he is entrusted with responsibilities of Party’s affiliated organisations. Already He is the Chief of parliamentary party of YSRCP.

Vijay Sai Reddy has been CM Jagan’s right hand man since the inception of YSRCP and a back bone for the party. He was with Jagan’s father YSR before that . He stood firmly beside Jagan Mohan Reddy in his difficult times . He prepared strategies both at state and New Delhi which ensured victory. Whatever big responsibilities are given to him, Vijay Sai says he is ready to work at any level for Jagan Mohan Reddy with a great spirit and discharge Whatever responsibilities are given.

Ex journalist Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy who is known to be close to Jagan’s family has been tasked with the Kurnool, Ananthapur, Kadapa, Nellore and Prakasam districts with an added responsibility of overseeing party activities at the party headquarters.

CM’s uncle and TTD board chairman Subba Reddy will be the incharge for West Godavari, East Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and Chittoor districts . This allocation becomes all the more important considering the fact that the ruling party will have to start from scratch when the revised dates for the local body polls which were unilaterally postponed by the SEC citing the Corona outbreak as the reason.

Also read: After PM’s Ladakh visit, China calls for refrain on any action that may escalate LAC situation

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App