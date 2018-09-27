The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to refer to a 5-judge Constitution bench the issue of reconsideration of the observations in its 1994 judgement that a mosque was not integral to Islam. Muslim petitioners have argued that the 1994 verdict influences the matter of the who the disputed site in Ayodhya belongs to and weaken their claim.

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to refer to a 5-judge Constitution bench the issue of reconsideration of the observations in its 1994 judgement that a mosque was not integral to Islam. The verdict has huge implications for deciding whether a Ram temple will be built on the disputed site in Ayodhya. With today’s judgement, the 3 judge bench comprising of CJI Dipak Mishra, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice S Abdul Nazeer will decide on what is called the ‘title suit’ and will have fixed hearings starting from October 29.

RELIGIOUS PLACES NOT ESSENTIAL UNLESS PLACE HAS PARTICULAR SIGNIFICANCE

The Supreme Court categorically stated that 1994 verdict will not impact the main Ayodhya case and observed that 1994 ruling in Ismail Faruqui case about a mosque not being essential to Islam was made only in the context of the government acquiring the land that a place of worship is built on.

In 1994, the Supreme Court had said that “While offering prayer is a religious practice, its offering at every location where such prayers can be offered would not be an essential or integral part of such religious practice unless the place has a “particular significance” for that religion so as to form an essential or integral part thereof.”

Muslim petitioners have argued that the 1994 verdict influences the matter of the who the disputed site in Ayodhya belongs to and weaken their claim. They said had said that before the title suit is decided, the decades’ old verdict must be reviewed. However, the Hindu petitioners had said that this was a deliberate attempt to delay the hearings in the main case.

Today’s verdict is likely to benefit the ruling BJP which has promised to build a Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya in keeping with the law. The Saffron party will hope for a favourable verdict from the Supreme Court before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The verdict comes after almost 9 years, in 2010, the Allahabad High Court divided the land three ways between Muslim and Hindi parties, though the main part was allocated to Hindus. All parties involved challenged the High Court verdict in the Supreme Court.

