After being denied a royal welcome by almost all the important leaders of the nation on his visit to India, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seems to have landed once again in a potentially embarrassing situation after his wife, Sophie Trudeau, was photographed with a Khalistani terrorist, Jaspal Atwal. The headlines were made after the several media channels shared the photographs of Jaspal Atwal standing next to Justin Trudeau’s wife at an event held in Mumbai on February 20. Jaspal Atwal was convicted in the attempted murder of a Punjab Minister in 1986.

Even after being convicted in the attempted murder, Jaspal Atwal was present at one of the events organised by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mumbai. Recently, on Tuesday, the Khalistani terrorist was also photographed standing beside Canadian Prime Minister’s wife Sophie Trudeau. However, after the reports and the photo went viral, the Canadian Embassy withdrew their invitation to Jaspal Atwal for the event set to take place in Delhi. Apart from being photographed with Justin Trudeau’s wife, the Atwal was also seen with Canadian Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Amarjeet Sohi. Jaspal Atwal belonged to the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF), which was later banned by the government.

Jaspal Atwal, a convicted Khalistani terrorist who was active in the banned Int'l Sikh Youth Federation, photographed w/Canadian PM's wife Sophie Trudeau at an event in Mumbai on 20 Feb. He was also invited for formal dinner with Canadian PM, invite being rescinded now (CBC News) pic.twitter.com/pT7P3eLq1L — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2018

He was convicted of attempted murder of Punjab minister, Malkiat Singh Sidhu, on Vancouver Island in 1986. Atwal was one of the four people who was found guilty of trying to kill the minister while he was on a private visit. As per reports, the Punjab minister was shot at twice but survived the bullets. However, he was later assassinated in India. The accused were rewarded with 20 years of prison time. It still remains unclear that how Jaspal Atwal was cleared by the authorities to attend the high profile event. Reports suggest that Atwal currently plays and active role in Canadian politics at both the provincial and federal level.

