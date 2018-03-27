Expressing their discomfort on the Supreme Court judgement, Khap panchayats said they will not allow the marriages within the same gotras and villages. Representatives of khap panchayats said its an old age tradition started by our forefathers and it is only for the betterment of the society. Earlier today, in a landmark judgement the apex court banned the interference of khap panchayats in adult marriages.

Announcing future course of action, the leader said we will hold a panchayat to discuss the issue and find out a way to deal with the situation in the view of Supreme Court guidelines. Unhappy with the guidelines laid down by the apex court on the matter, Rajendra Malik of Malik Khap said before issuing the guidelines the top court should have stressed on the advantages and disadvantages of inter-caste marriages. Malik said it is only for the betterment of our society that we restrict boys and girls from different communities to get married and we have been following for centuries. Virendra Latiyan, head of Latiyan Khap, said we are ready to face the consequences but will not accept the apex court guidelines.

Khaps are the community groups including elderly people in the northern part of the country which act as quasi-judicial bodies and pronounce their decision on various issues such as marriage, dowry, foeticide and education of children, based on old-age traditions. Khaps are against marriages within the same gotra and village and pronounce social boycott against couple if they breach their order.

Earlier today, In a landmark judgment against widespread extra-judicial intervention like khap panchayats which annul marriages, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said the punitive measures to deal with such an unlawful assembly will be in force until legislation comes into force

