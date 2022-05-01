A complete curfew will be imposed in the Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh on May 2 and 3 to prevent any unfortunate incidents during the upcoming festivals

A complete curfew will be imposed in the Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh on May 2 and 3 to prevent any unfortunate incidents during the upcoming festivals.

The decision comes after a stone-pelting incident during a Ram-Navami parade on April 10, the city was rocked by violence.

Additional District Magistrate, Sumer Singh Mujalda, stated, ” Eid prayers will be said at home this time. In addition, no events commemorating Akshaya Tritiya or Parshuram Jayanti will be permitted in the Khargone’s area.”

The Additional District Magistrate further stated that on May 1, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., relaxation will be granted.

According to orders, shops will remain open, and students taking exams will be awarded a pass. However, if circumstances need, choices can be changed.

Several people were hurt in the violence that occurred on April 10 when groups of people flung stones at each other during the parade, including police officers.

The stone-throwing began near the start of the march, injuring four people, including a police officer.