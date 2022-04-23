Curfew in Khargone was loosened for nine hours in a row, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

An official said that police have detained a man accused of firing at Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Chaudhary during the recent incident in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh.

The accused has been identified as Mohsin aka Waseem. Police arrested him on Friday from Kasrawad police station area

According to Inspector General (IG) of Police Nimar Zone, Tilak Singh, “Mohsin has already been charged in four criminal instances, including those involving the sale of illicit weapons and assault.”

Earlier on Ram Navami, April 10, communal conflicts erupted in Khargone city, resulting in the destruction of shops and homes, the torching of vehicles, and the hurling of stones. Following the enforcement of curfew in Khargaon.

However, today (Saturday), the curfew in Khargone was loosened for nine hours in a row, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Although shops providing milk, vegetables, pharmaceuticals, and barbershops, among other things, are allowed to remain open during the curfew relaxation time. However, religious institutions along with local agricultural markets, petrol pumps have been ordered to remain closed.