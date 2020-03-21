Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Karishma Tanna: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Karishma Tanna is giving major fashion goals through her gym-savvy attire. Talking about the show, she has been seen performing dare devil stunt. Check her photos here.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Karishma Tanna: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to Bigg Boss 8 hype creator, her journey is quite inspiring and currently, she is one of the strongest contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 stunt, yes, she none but Karishma Tanna. Apart from her daredevil stunts, the diva is setting a fashion trend in the show. How?

Since being of the show, she can be seen in various gym-savvy attire which is refreshingly stylish. According to Tanna’s current wardrobe, she chooses bright colors, especially neon too for the show. Indeed, these colors are the demand for the summer season.

Talking about the show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 it’s one and only series where celebs can be seen performing stunts and it is hosted by Rohit Shetty. Tanna seems to be giving tough competitions to other contestants as she never quits the show until she completes the task. Currently, in the show, Adaa Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar, Balraj Syal, Dharmesh Yelande, Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, RJ Malishka, Shivin Narang, Tejasswi Prakash are the contestants. While Rani Chatterjee was eliminated in the first week of it

On the professional front, Tanna is rining high as she has been already associated with some of the big projects. Currently, her tenure in the show is commendable, even she was seen cracking jokes with host Shetty. Meanwhile, her social media popularity is also growing day by day, more than 4.1 million follow her on Instagram, and she also pleases her fans by sharing good content.

