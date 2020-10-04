Rahul Gandhi started "Kheti Bachao Yatra" in Punjab on Sunday to protest against recently enacted agriculture sector reform laws. Rahul Gandhi addressed a public meeting to launch a signature campaign at Badhni Kalan, District Moga along with Punjab Chief Minister.

Former Congress chief and MP Rahul Gandhi started “Kheti Bachao Yatra” in Punjab on Sunday to protest against recently enacted agriculture sector reform laws. Initially, a three-day programme through rallies and roadshows using tractors has been planned.

CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party’s state chief Sunil Jakhar took part in tractor yatra from Badhni Kalan to Jattpura as part of party’s ‘Kheti Bachao Yatra. During Kheti Bachao Yatra, Rahul said that he guarantees that the day Congress party comes to the power, they would scrap those three black laws and throw them in the waste paper basket.

Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh, in Moga, at Congress’ Kheti Bachao Yatra said that as long as the laws passed in the Parliament were not amended to make the MSP compulsory, there was no use of their promises.

Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting and launch a signature campaign at Badhni Kalan, District Moga along with Punjab Chief Minister Captain (Retired) Amarinder Singh and other senior leaders of the State. Rahul Gandhi will then lead a “Tractor Yatra” from Badhni Kalan to Jatpura and will conclude the day by addressing a public meeting at Jatpura, Ludhiana.

Punjab: CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party's state chief Sunil Jakhar, & party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu in Chakar, Ludhiana, at the 'Kisan Bachao Rally'. pic.twitter.com/F3EChxSBkE — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2020

I was in UP where a daughter was killed. No action taken against those who killed her. Family whose daughter was killed is locked up in their house. DM & CM threatened them. Such is the situation in India. Nothing happens to criminal but action taken against victim: Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/gCRwVPdsbw — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2020

If farmers are happy with these laws then why are they protesting across the nation? Why is every farmer in Punjab protesting?: Rahul Gandhi, in Moga at Congress' Kheti Bachao Yatra. #FarmBills https://t.co/0Z2ZsaKdXX — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2020

The Congress has termed these laws as anti-farmer and the party has planned a month-long agitation across the country to reach out to the farming community. While some programmes were launched on September 24 they are scheduled to be concluded on November 14. The conclusion of the protest is planned through handing over a memorandum and signatures of over two crore farmers from across the country to President Ram Nath Kovind.

The Parliament has recently passed Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020. These have received the assent of President Ram Nath Kovid and have come into effect from September 27. (ANI)

Commenting on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s impending visit to Punjab on Sunday, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said that the Congress party had mentioned farm laws in its manifesto and Gandhi’s visit is a drama.

Badal said during a press meet that Rahul Gandhi Ji was coming to Punjab on Sunday to perform a drama, it was the Congress party which initiated talks about these Farm Laws. He said that they had written in their manifesto that they will open private ‘mandis’ and contract farming if they come to power.

Holding Congress party’s 2019 Punjab assembly election manifesto in hand, he asked why Congress did not oppose the agriculture ordinance in Parliament. “I want to ask you why you didn’t fight in parliament against these farm bills (now laws). Why did your MPs in parliament walkout during bills’ discussion? Rahul Gandhi must answer my questions,” he said.

They are trying to impose America's failed system on us. Capitalists are running this country. Benefits to farmers are labelled as 'subsidies' whereas relaxations worth lakhs of rupees given to the rich are called 'incentives': Navjot S Sidhu, on agriculture laws, in Moga, Punjab pic.twitter.com/Dw8oWbZwJI — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2020