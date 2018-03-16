In an encounter that broke out at Balhama area of Khonmoh in the outskirts of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, two terrorists have been killed following an attack on a BJP activist. Reports suggest that the encounter broke out after three terrorists tried to snatch a rifle from the PSOs of a Bharatiya Janata Party leader. Indian Army has cordoned off the area and is conducting searches. in the battle, one CRPF jawan also suffered injuries.

In what could be perceived as a victory for the Indian forces, two terrorists were neutralised so far in an ongoing encounter between the Indian Army jawans and terrorists. The encounter broke out on late Thursday night at Balhama area of Khonmoh in the outskirts of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. Apart from killing two terrorists, one Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was also injured in the gun battle. Commenting on the matter, a J&K Police spokesperson said that the CRPF jawan was injured in a gun battle at Balhama area of Khonmoh. As per reports, the encounter broke out when three militants were cornered after they made an abortive bid to snatch the rifle from Personal Security Officer (PSO) of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anwar Khan.

As per reports, the spokesperson said that following the leads, the security forces covered a number of houses whereafter it was found that the terrorist was hiding in the area. The injured CRPF jawan was later rushed to 92 Base Hospital for treatment. The injured CRPF officer was identified as Pradeep Kumar of 110 Battalion. The doctors looking after the injured jawan said that the CRPF jawan was stable. Till now, the police have recovered two bodies of militants and are conducting investigations in order to ascertain their identities.

Along with the bodies, some suspicious material including some weapons and ammunition were also recovered. Sources say searches are being conducted to find the third terrorist. The police have registered a case in the matter. Earlier the police reports stated that some militants had also fired gunshots at the PSOs of Anwar Khan, a BJP leader, while he was visiting Arsh Institute at Khonmoh area on the outskirts of Srinagar city. while the matter was being reported, it was found that the security forces have launched cordon & search operation at Khosa Mohalla in Bandipora’s Hajin after some fire shots were heard during the operation.

