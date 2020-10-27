The police detained BJP leader Khushbu Sundar on her way to protest against Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan for his remark against Manusmriti. Khushbu Sundar had earlier hit out at VCK for his "misogynistic" remarks and asked him to apologise.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Khushbu Sundar was detained by the police on Tuesday while on her way to Chidambaram. The BJP leader was on her way to protest against Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan’s alleged remark that Manusmriti denigrated women.

Khushbu Sundar on Friday hit out at VCK for his recent “misogynistic” remarks and said that he should apologise for them. “Thirumavalavan’s comments are against women and not against any particular religion. If it is said by a party’s leader it is not acceptable. He should apologise,” Khushbu said addressing a press meet here.

“Their alliance partners like DMK and Congress have not spoken on this issue. What is their reply to that?” she added. She further said: “When I left the Congress party, their leaders said that I am just an actress. Now, what are they going to say in this matter? I know how DMK safeguards women. Why has Kanimozhi not said anything against this?”

Tamil Nadu: BJP leader Kushboo Sundar detained by police on her way to Chidambaram today. She was on the way to Chidambaram to protest against VCK leader Thirumavalavan's alleged remark on Manusmriti. pic.twitter.com/A6FkHqOoWQ — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2020

The VCK leader had said, “Manusmriti has made a bad structure in our society in which women are the main focus. In the name of purity, women were made slaves and their character assassination was done. We should discuss what is written. Let PM Modi come, I can discuss it with him. I am a son of Ambedkar and a student of Periyar. I have no intention to hurt anyone, particularly women.”

Thirumavalavan had also demanded the ban of the Manusmriti, saying, “Periyar saw that the Manusmriti had made women slaves, which is why I believe that it should be thrown away. My protest will continue until then.” After a case was filed against him for his statements, DMK chief MK Stalin condemned the filing of the case and said that Thirumavalavan’s words had been twisted with the intent of inciting communal clashes.