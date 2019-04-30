Bollywood hottie Kiara Advani grabbed all headlines after a video of the Lust Stories actress went viral on social media in which she is seen chopping off her long hair, take a look!

Lust Stories actress Kiara Advani, who was last seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Kalank, has grabbed all eyeballs after she shared a video on her official Instagram account in which she is seen showing off her rapping skills but what grabbed everyone’s attention was when Kiara Advani chops her long hair as according to her rap, she is unable to take care of her hair due to her long working hours because of which she is unable to oil her hair and do a hair treatment so she picks up the scissors and chops her hair off!

Yes, you read that right! Soon after Kiara Advani finished her rap in which she talks about how she has been unable to take care of her long hair and that she is guilty as charged but she had to cut her hair, she picks up the scissors and chops them long hair!

Kiara Advani is one of the most sensational actresses in the Hindi film industry who made her big Bollywood debut in Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story has become one of the most promising new faces in Bollywood and was last seen in Karan Johar’s Kalank which unfortunately tanked at the box office.

Kiara Advani will be now seen in films like Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Good News, Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh and she has also been roped in for Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan starrer horror-comedy Laaxmi Bomb which is slated to release in 2020.

Kiara Advani won millions of hearts with her bold performance in Karan Johar’s Netflix Original movie Lust Stories. Her phenomenal performance in the film was highly applauded.

