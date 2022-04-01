The Mumbai branch of National Investigation Agency (NIA) received an e-mail threatening to murder Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Mumbai branch of National Investigation Agency (NIA) received an e-mail threatening to murder Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The emailer stated that he intends to commit suicide in order to prevent the conspiracy from being revealed.

Dated Saturday, 8 August 2020 threat email to Kill Narendra Modi was received from the id ‘ylalwani12345@gmail.com’ sent to ‘info.mum.nia@gov.in’.

According to the email, the plan has been developed and is ready to be carried out. This plot is also linked to a number of terror organizations.

The MHA has raised the issue with the Special Protection Group, which is in charge of Prime Minister Modi’s security.

Meanwhile, the NIA has enlisted the help of the Multi-Agency Coordination Centre including members from R&AW, the Intelligence Bureau, and the Defense Intelligence Agencies.